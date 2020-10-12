Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. 500,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,766. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

