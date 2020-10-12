Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Trading Down 5.8%

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.78. 673,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,345,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

