Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BTVCY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $19.94. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.96. Britvic has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

