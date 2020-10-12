Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 955,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,395,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

