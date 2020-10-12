Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 266,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.57. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

