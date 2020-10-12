Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,551,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,462,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Borr Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

