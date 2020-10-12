BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,868.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $7,868.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.01122254 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 259.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 165.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,308,706 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

