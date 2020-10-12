BitCoen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $362.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $82,638.75 and approximately $362.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

