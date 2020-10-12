BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioNano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.