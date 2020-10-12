BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.55

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.55 and last traded at $168.85, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioMerieux in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.03.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

