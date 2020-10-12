BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.13. 155,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,539. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a PE ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,708 shares of company stock worth $6,937,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

