BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Trading Up 6.7%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86. 5,059,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,736,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $6,086,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

