Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 5,263,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,360,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu BioScience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
About Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.