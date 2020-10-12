Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 5,263,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,360,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu BioScience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

