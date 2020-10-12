Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading 20.3% Higher

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) traded up 20.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.50. 1,097,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 406,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

