ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.43

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 36992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

