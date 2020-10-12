Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $7,911.89

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $7,911.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 36,370,809 coins and its circulating supply is 33,924,110 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

