ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00439535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

