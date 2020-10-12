Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $25,255.76 and $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050691 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 341.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,017,768 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars.

