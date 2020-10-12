Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 8.3%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.90. 1,522,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 705,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

FUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Aegis raised their price objective on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

