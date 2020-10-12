Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)’s share price traded up 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $6.70. 1,985,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,227% from the average session volume of 85,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

