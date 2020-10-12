Analyzing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CRH Medical and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41% Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CRH Medical and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.37 $3.77 million $0.05 46.00 Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRH Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CRH Medical and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 7 0 2.88

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $54.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than CRH Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats CRH Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 54 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Oak Street Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

