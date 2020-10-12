Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.30.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

