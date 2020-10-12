Analysts Anticipate Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Audioeye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.26). Audioeye posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Audioeye.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,024. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.97. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Audioeye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audioeye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.