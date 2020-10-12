Amoveo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,515.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.68 million and $4,515.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $24.65 or 0.00211275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.33 or 0.04853272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00053020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

