American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Shares Up 6.3%

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 4,508,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,191,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

