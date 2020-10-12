Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 816,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,411. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.