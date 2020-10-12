Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN traded up $156.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,442.93. 8,334,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,751.54. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,491,748,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

