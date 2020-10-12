Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $53.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,569.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,532.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,421.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.