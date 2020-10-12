Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.32

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 13200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 272.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter. Alacer Gold had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.