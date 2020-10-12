AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,023,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,021,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

