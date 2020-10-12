$95.04 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $95.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $100.90 million. RPC posted sales of $293.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $546.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $635.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $517.27 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $610.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on RES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

RES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 955,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,392. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.