$52.65 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $52.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $75.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $229.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.44 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $353.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,442. The company has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 176,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

