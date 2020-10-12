4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Trading Up 7.8%

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $60.05. 1,615,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 783,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

