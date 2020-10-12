$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $35.07. 3,927,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $35.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

