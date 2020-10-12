$122.68 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to report $122.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.63 million to $129.10 million. Actuant posted sales of $146.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year sales of $521.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.72 million to $533.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $562.36 million, with estimates ranging from $531.51 million to $584.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

EPAC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 157,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Actuant has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Actuant by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Actuant by 341.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

