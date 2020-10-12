$0.99 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.23. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 77.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 108,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

