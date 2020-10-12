$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

