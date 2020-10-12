$0.56 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 989,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

