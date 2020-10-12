-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,703.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 311,604 shares of company stock worth $453,019 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.