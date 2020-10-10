Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.58.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $111.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,287,023 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

