Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,045,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,737,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RealReal by 229.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

