Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent E&P operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal earlier this year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile with a $200 million convertible note in September 2021 being the only near-term due, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2020 and 2021. PDC Energy’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil hedges. Therefore, while negativity associated with the overall energy space has caused the company’s stock value to drop to ridiculously low levels (down 52.5% year to date), PDC Energy has got significant upside and turnaround potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a focus list rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.21.

PDC Energy stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 128,130 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

