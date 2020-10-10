Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BFST has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

BFST opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

