Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th.

BIPC opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

