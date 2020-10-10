Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

