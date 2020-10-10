Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aytu BioScience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Aytu BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

