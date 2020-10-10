Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -112.86, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 550.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

