Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALEX. ValuEngine lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

ALEX opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

