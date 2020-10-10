Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Further, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Also, it has identified LaRonde and Nunavut as major growth drivers. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic, a major contributor to its quarterly production. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows.”

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

