Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. Vertical Research lowered Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,956 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,940 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $844,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.